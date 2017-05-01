The Cape Breton West Islanders are national champions. They are the first Nova Scotian team to win the national midget hockey title. In 2002, the Dartmouth Subways won silver with Sidney Crosby in their lineup.

The Islanders completed a come from behind win when Logan Chisholm scored in overtime to give his team a 5-4 win over Qué​bec champions Saint-Francois Blizzard in the gold medal game of the Telus Cup in Prince George, B.C.

Chisholm, from Upper Pomquet, Antigonish County, also scored the tying goal in the third period to force overtime.

Stephen Fox of New Town also scored twice for the Atlantic Region champions, with tournament MVP Jacob Hudson of Pleasant Valley adding the other.

Twitter lit up following the game with congratulatory posts:

Congratulation to the Cape Breton West Islanders on winning the #TelusCup !!! Holy wow... Blown away! #BestINCanada — @Frazztastic

Hockey Nova Scotia was also quick to show how it felt about the Cape Breton team.

WHAT A NIGHT! WHAT A MOMENT! THE @CBWESTISLANDERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS IN CANADIAN MIDGET HOCKEY! #nsproud pic.twitter.com/vP0MBAYv3C — @HockeyNS

Wow - Cape Breton West Islanders - such an Accomplishment - — @thehockeyprof

After winning the Nova Scotia and Atlantic titles the Islanders got off to a fast start at the Telus Cup tournament with two straight wins. But they lost their next three games and barely made it into the playoff round.

However, in the semi-final game Cape Breton West Islanders won a thrilling 2-1 contest over the Mississauga Rebels, the top team in the round robin.

That set the stage for the dramatic tournament final against the Quebec champions, a team that has won the Telus Cup four times.

Islanders goaltender Colten Ellis of River Denys faced 47 shots and stopped the 22 shots he faced in the third period.

The Islanders are based out of Port Hood. Five of their players are from the town of Antigonish.

The rest are from small communities like Mulgrave, Country Harbour and Sherbrook in Guysborough County. They also have players from Judique, Cheticamp, and Margaree Forks in Inverness County.