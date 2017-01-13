Students at Cape Breton University are worried what a strike by faculty will mean for them.

The CBU Faculty Association has set a strike date of Jan. 23.

Fourth-year nursing students Michelle Oakley, Jaclyn Turnbull and Casandra Blanchard sat in the cafeteria Friday pondering how they will get the 320 clinical hours they need to complete their degrees.

"We have to do so many hours to be able to graduate, and if CBU is on strike, then we don't have our professors to be with us to do this," said Oakley, who is also concerned about catching up on missed work. "Our last semester is six weeks, so it is so condensed as it is already."

Faith in professors

Blanchard said she is disappointed. "After all this time to have this happen right at the end, when we are almost done, it's kind of scary."

Cape Breton University students could be facing a strike in 10 days. (CBC)

Turnbull said it would be "super disappointing to go this far and then have graduation postponed or even have it pushed a whole other year."

She said she has faith in her professors that they will look out for them.

"We have awesome professors, so I feel like eventually we will pull through, and they will have our back and do whatever they can to help us out in the end," she said.

Mixed signals

First year bachelor of engineering students Ciaran Roxburgh and Brandon Hoban said they are getting mixed messages.

Ciaran Roxburgh (left) said he's been getting mixed messages from professors, while Brandon Hoban said an extended term would be a bad option. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

"Some of my teachers are saying it's not going to happen and some of them are saying it is, so it's kind of confusing," said Roxburgh, who said there are rumours they might lose the term.

"So that is also a worry," he said.

Hoban said an extended term is not a good option either.

"It is not going to extend the same length as a strike, so we're losing time for education, which means they will be cramming a lot of material into the last few weeks that we get for our semester."

Worst for international students

CBU Students' Union executive vice-president Brandon MacDonald said the group that will feel the biggest impact will be international students, who pay high tuition.

Brandon MacDonald, executive vice-president of the CBU Students' Union, said the group will set up information booths in the cafeteria next week to answer students' questions about the impending strike. (Holly Conners/CBC)

"They could potentially be spending time here not getting any classes, and they might not see a benefit." He said students have many questions about whether they will be able to finish the term and, if not, will they be compensated.

"But a lot of those questions are contingent upon how long the strike actually lasts," said MacDonald.

MacDonald said the student union will set up information booths in the cafeteria next week to help answer students' questions.