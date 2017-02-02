Cape Breton University and the school's faculty association have reached a tentative contract agreement.

In a joint press release issued Thursday, both sides said the agreement needs to be ratified by the university's board of governors and the membership of the Cape Breton University Faculty Association.

The faculty association represents 145 professors, librarians, archivists, lab instructors, nursing practice educators and research chairs.

Faculty have been in legal strike position since Jan. 23.

Contract negotiations had previously been dogged by a layoff clause that would allow the university to lay off faculty members under two conditions: a financial emergency or academic reasons, including if the university needed or wanted to shut down a program.

The faculty association said the clause could affect the wider community because cutting programs would limit what post-secondary education would be available in Cape Breton.

Faculty had agreed to a three-year contract reached last year, but the university's board of governors voted it down in December.

Details of the new contract will be released in the coming days, said the press release.