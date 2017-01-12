The faculty association at Cape Breton University says it will call for a strike to begin Jan. 23 if a deal with the school isn't reached by Jan. 21.

The association has been in a legal strike or lockout position since Dec. 26. It represents a variety of staff including librarians, research chairs and professors, among others.

Andrew Reynolds, who speaks for the association, said 48 hours' notice would give students and people involved with the school time to prepare for job action.

"The setting of a strike date is also a referendum on the current management of the university," Reynolds said Thursday in a press release.

"The university continues to be steered toward the rocks and they will soon run us aground."

Layoff clause remains contentious

In November, the faculty association accepted a proposed three-year agreement, but the university's board of governors voted in December against ratification.

Last month, the board also voted to release university president David Wheeler. Both sides had been working the first week of January to avoid a potential work stoppage, but talks broke down.

The sticking point in the contract dispute has been a layoff clause. It would allow the university to lay off faculty members in a financial emergency or for academic reasons, including if the university needs or wants to shut down a program.

Concerns about layoffs

The faculty association said the employer made a proposal on Jan. 5 that a seven per cent deficit resulting from tuition or provincial-operating grants would prompt layoffs.

"Seven per cent is arbitrary and low threshold, raising concerns that layoffs will be a response of first resort rather than an extraordinary measure used only when truly necessary to address serious, objective financial difficulties," said Reynolds.

He added that layoffs would be determined by a dean and a university's vice-president, which he feared "could be subject to abuse, with individuals being targeted for arbitrary and personal reasons."