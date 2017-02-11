The election of Donald Trump has been good news for Cape Breton University.

It normally enrolls about six American students per year but it's had more than 100 serious inquiries from potential U.S. applicants in the past few months.

Eleanor Anderson is the university's director of enrolment services. She said the school first noticed growing interest from south of the border and more visits to the CBU website after the "Cape Breton if Trump Wins" campaign launched last summer.

The site, a tongue-in-cheek creation of Sydney radio host Rob Calabrese, encouraged Americans to move to Cape Breton if Trump was elected. It went viral and attracted attention from around the world.

"And since the election, it has been a noticeable increase," she said.

Cape Breton University's director of enrolment Eleanor Anderson says American students are a previously untapped market. (Steve Wadden/Cape Breton University)

The university is now focusing its efforts on converting that interest into applications.

"We will be following up and looking at the United States as a much more viable market than we have in the past," Anderson said.

She said typically Americans are looking for unique programs they may not be able to get at home. She pointed to CBU's music program, bachelor of engineering technology, community studies program as examples.

The low Canadian dollar is adding to the attraction, Anderson said.

"With our currency we're a good buy. Right now, the price is right for Americans."