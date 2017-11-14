It was quite the weekend for Cape Breton University's soccer teams.

The men's and women's Capers teams competed for national titles against the University of Montreal Carabins.

The men competed in Kamloops, B.C., and the women in Winnipeg.

The men's Capers team took home the gold — but not without a struggle.

They went into double overtime, then penalty shots and then sudden death.

"Our goalkeeper pulled off one of the best saves I've ever seen under such pressure," said head coach Deano Morley.

"I'm still feeling on Cloud 9," said Morley. "I think it's going to take some time for it to really sink in, just the magnitude of what we've just achieved here."

After an undefeated season, the women brought home the silver medal in another tight, heartbreaking match.

"When the whistle blew it was just pretty deflating to come so close, really," said head coach Ness Timmons. "Of course when you get to that final game, you only want one result and that's the gold."

The final score was 1-0.

But Timmons said, upon reflection, the women are proud of their year and all they accomplished.

Putting Cape Breton on the map

Morley and Timmons were both awarded the National Coach of the Year award.

"That individual award, like a lot of the individual awards, that is probably the ultimate team award," said Timmons. "You can't do it without the team and I would certainly accept that on behalf of the team."

Both coaches say the teams' successes have a great ripple effect for the university and Cape Breton overall.

"We're on the national map," said Morley. "That two programs from a small school like ours to be in the national final is just unbelievable."

Cape Breton University has approximately 3,100 students; the University of Montreal close to 50,000.

CBU is the only Atlantic Canadian university to take home the national title twice in the last 20 years.

The women's Capers team won on their home turf in 2007.