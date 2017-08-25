Police have asked Canadians to be on the lookout for old money, after thousands of dollars in vintage bills dating back to the 1950s were stolen from a Cape Breton home.

The cash — bills in green, orange and other bright colours that have long been out of circulation — were taken from a New Waterford, N.S., residence between July 18 and Aug. 21.

Police say the homeowners were away and returned to discover thousands of dollars had been stolen, including the vintage bills — mostly $20s, $50s and $100s.

Cape Breton Regional Police released a photo of old-style notes on Friday and asked anyone who sees bills like them in circulation to contact them.

"There's probably a lot of people who haven't seen bills from this time period," said police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo.

"It was actually before I was even born. I myself haven't seen these either except for these pictures."

Family heirloom

She said the bills had not been simply stuffed between mattresses — they were collectibles passed down as a family heirloom.

"We don't think there's anything that would prohibit somebody from actually spending it, but it would probably be on a case-by-case basis in terms of a retailer choosing to accept it or not," she said.

"If it did make its way through to a retailer, at that point the bank would likely take it out of circulation if they noticed it."