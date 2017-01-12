A marine salvage contractor will try again this weekend to move the tanker that ran aground off Cape Breton, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

McKeil Marine Ltd. tried to move the Arca 1, which is owned by Petroil Marine of Mexico, early Tuesday evening but was unsuccessful.

"The first attempt showed a need for a larger tug and additional equipment. There were some mechanical issues with the tanker," said Keith Laidlaw, a coast guard senior response officer.

"Those things have all been considered and we have additional equipment on site to handle it. We have additional pumps, tow lines have been put on board the tanker today to prepare for the next attempt."

400 tonnes of ballast water to be removed

In the meantime, the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada have reviewed the salvage plan with McKeil Marine and have asked for additional information about the stability of the vessel before the next attempt to remove it, he said.

"The contractor will need to move a great weight of ballast," Laidlaw said.

About 400 tonnes of ballast water will have to pumped out in order to add a foot and a half of clearance to float the vessel, which ran aground Sunday en route from Montreal to Mexico.

The other complication was the 60 centimetres of ice that topped the ballast water tanks, Laidlaw added.

The good news is the Arca 1's hull remains intact and tanks carrying 16,000 tonnes of fuel are not compromised, he said.

Safety zone to be marked

A safety zone will be established around the area off Little Pond, N.S., and "there will be a lot of tow line and vessels out there."

Laidlaw could not give an exact time when the next attempt will be made to move the ship. High tides in the area on Saturday and Sunday are between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

"We are at the mercy of the tide, wind and sea conditions. We need to have all three of those things lining up."

A longer tow line is being manufactured and a large tug will move the ship from the sandy bottom where it is lying before switching the line over to a smaller tug that will move the vessel to Sydney harbour.

"We were fortunate there were tugs in the area to start with. Normally we have to wait days, or a week," Laidlaw said.