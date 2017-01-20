The Cape Breton SPCA is a busy spot these days, with adoptions up and more people stopping by to check things out.

Officials attribute the increase to adding a vet clinic to the facility, a new lobby and improved community outreach, such as holding events in malls to increase visibility.

In 2016, 800 animals were adopted.

"That's over 800 animals that found their forever homes and that's amazing," said shelter co-ordinator Verbena Brenton.

She said the animals available for adoption are checked by vets and given the appropriate treatments and vaccinations, which means people are getting healthy animals.

The shelter currently has 10 dogs and 30 cats available for adoption.

The Cape Breton SPCA's success is a change from its state five years ago when the provincial Nova Scotia SPCA took over the struggling Cape Breton Humane Society by taking court action. The society had $32,000 in outstanding bills.