For the second time in a year, the owners of a dance school in Westmount, N.S., are dealing with severe damage to their studio.

Last October, heavy rainfall flooded the building.

This time, it was caused by vandals.

Susan Gallop, who owns The Cape Breton School of the Arts, said she was feeling "sadness and disbelief that anybody would do such a thing."

Owners of The Cape Breton School of the Arts, Susan and Brian Gallop, are dealing with severe damage to their studio for the second time in a year. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Last week, she walked into her studio to find the five sinks plugged and the water running, flooding the studio.

The furnace oil line was also cut.

"When we opened the back door the water met me a couple of feet in. It was such a shock," said Gallop, who has been teaching dance for 48 years.

Insurance to cover most of the damage

This week, workers are busy tearing up the floor, ceiling tiles and wall boards.

Gallop said insurance will cover much of the recent damage.

This week, workers are busy tearing up the floor, ceiling tiles and wall boards in the studio. (Nic Meloney​/CBC)

They had just moved back into the studio in the spring after substantial renovations from last year's Thanksgiving flood.

"We were so excited to get back, with everything ready to go," Gallop said of her students and teachers.

Hoping to find temporary studio

She said nothing was stolen, so targeted destruction seems the only motive.

Gallop, who has about 100 students ranging in age from two to 18, said she's hoping to find a temporary dance studio. The school moved into the studio 12 years ago.

In the past, occasional graffiti has been left on the building or a window has been broken, but Gallop has never seen anything like this.

Registration for dance classes will be held next week at the Westmount firehall. (Nic Meloney​/CBC)

Her husband, Brian Gallop, wants it to end.

"It's just crazy, stupid, mindless vandalism," said Brian Gallop. "The police in the last couple of weeks have stepped up their presence here and to try to get a handle on everything, but this stuff has just got to stop. It's ridiculous."

No arrests have been made.

As for the Gallops, they said they're going to take things step by step as they figure out their next move.

Registration is still set for next week at the Westmount firehall.