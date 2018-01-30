A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after a police pursuit through the heart of Sydney, N.S., Monday night.

The suspect was arrested a short time after a vehicle that was fleeing police was abandoned in a residential neighbourhood, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

The incident began just before 9 p.m., when patrol officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on Alexandra Street, a police spokesman said in a release.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle drove in and out of side streets, running stop signs the whole time, the spokesman said.

Police said officers followed at a safe distance, while keeping the vehicle in sight.

Eventually, the fleeing driver entered Bristol Drive, a cul-de-sac, where the vehicle struck a rock barrier leading to a walking path. The driver ran off, but was quickly located and arrested, police said.

The man is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, breach of the alcohol prohibition of his probation, mischief and flight from police.

Due to a snowstorm Tuesday that closed the courthouse in Sydney, arraignment details aren't finalized.