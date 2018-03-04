Cape Breton Regional Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman they believe fell through the ice while cross-country skiing Saturday night.

Divers were called to Waterford Lake this morning to try to find the woman from New Victoria, N.S.

Police said they were called at 9 p.m. Saturday when the woman didn't return home. After an initial search of the area they determined the woman had fallen in the lake.

Paul Vienneau, search manager with Cape Breton Search and Rescue, said about 20 people searched around the lake from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

He said they found ski tracks in the snow but didn't locate the woman.

The search has now been handed over to police, he said.