Cape Breton police and the province's medical examiner's office are investigating the unexpected death of a Cape Breton Regional Hospital patient found outside the Sydney hospital early Friday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says.
Foul play has been ruled out but police and the medical examiner's office are working together to determine the exact cause of death.
NS Health Authority confirms police & the Medical Examiner's Office are investigation an unexpected death of a CBRH patient found outside the hospital early this morning. Foul play has been ruled out but Police & ME's Office are working together determine the exact cause of death pic.twitter.com/kw7qtExfpc—
@GMansfieldCBC