Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for the public's help in solving a series of suspicious fires over the past few months.

Spokesperson Desiree Vassallo said officers are looking for new information because all existing leads have been exhausted. They're asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Two fires at same home

Two of the fires happened within 24 hours at the same New Waterford home. The first at 3113 West Ave. was reported late in the morning of March 21. Eleven hours later a second fire was reported at the same address. The upstairs of the two-storey home was badly damaged.

Police are also investigating a suspicious fire on April 17 at a vacant house at 782 Point Aconi Rd. The home was completely destroyed.

Burning boat

Police report two gas cans were found near a burning fishing boat at 366 Alder Point Rd. on February 21.

The fire on the 12-metre vessel Josh & Tyler occurred at about 4:30 a.m. and police said the suspects may have fled via Toronto Road.