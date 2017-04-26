Cape Breton police and search and rescue volunteers have been combing a wooded area in Sydney for signs of a missing woman whose car was found burned Tuesday.

Debbie Ann Hutchinson, 59, was last seen on April 14. Her family, unable to contact her, reported her missing on April 24.

Cape Breton Regional Police found her car in Cossitt Heights in Sydney. There are no definite signs of foul play, said a news release, but police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Police and Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue are searching an area off Cossitt Heights Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Hutchinson is five-feet tall, about 95 pounds, with brown eyes and greying hair.