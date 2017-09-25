A police officer in Cape Breton has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a crash that happened last winter.

The Serious Incident Response Team was asked to look into the motor vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 28, 2017, near North Sydney, N.S.

SIRT investigates all serious incidents involving police officers, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

According to SIRT, an officer with the Cape Breton Regional Police saw a car that was driving quickly and almost lost control on King Street in North Sydney.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and later found it overturned just outside the community on Johnson Road, with the three occupants sitting on the side of the road.

Driver injured

The driver had suffered a serious injury to his hand and had to have three fingers amputated.



SIRT says the officer did not pursue the car. The agency says the driver was impaired and was driving about 130 km/h just before the crash.

The driver has since pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and fleeing police.

SIRT says there are no grounds to consider charging the officer.