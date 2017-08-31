A 37-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning near Wentworth Park in Sydney.

Police were called to the scene around 3:40 a.m. after a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle on Argyle Street, said a spokesperson for Cape Breton Regional Police.

The incident is being treated as suspicious, for now.

Scream heard

Erin Gillis said she was awake feeding her baby in her home on Argyle Street when she heard a woman scream. After going outside to see what was wrong, she called 911.

"I just told them I seen someone laying on the ground. I'm assuming they need help," she said.

Gillis said there was also a car nearby that made a U-turn and stopped near where the victim was lying.

Driver known to police

Police are trying to piece together exactly what happened, according to Staff Sgt. Phillip Ross. He said police believe the man had been in the roadway for a period of time before he was hit.

"We're following up on how he ended up in the roadway," he said. "The driver of the vehicle is known to us. He's co-operating with police at this point."

The death is being investigated by both the police traffic safety and major crime units.

Police say the victim was from Sydney but have not disclosed his identity.