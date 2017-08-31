A 37-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning near Wentworth Park in Sydney.

Police were called to the scene around 3:40 a.m. by a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle on Argyle Street, said a spokesperson for Cape Breton Regional Police.

The incident is being treated as suspicious, for now.

"The driver of the vehicle is known to us; he's co-operating with police at this point," said Staff Sgt. Phillip Ross.

"The circumstances leading up to the accident and how the gentleman ended up in the roadway prior to the accident is what's making it suspicious at this point."

The death is being investigated by both the police traffic safety and major crime units.

Police say the victim was from Sydney but has not disclosed his identity.