A shortage of emergency nurses in Cape Breton has forced the Nova Scotia Health Authority to reassign staff until at least the new year.

The Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney is short 10 emergency room nurses.

The authority began reassigning nurses from community hospitals in North Sydney, Glace Bay and New Waterford in June to cover some shifts at the regional hospital. Now it says that will have to continue for several more months.

"The Regional is the area's main referral and trauma centre," said Greg Boone, a spokesperson for the health authority. "The emergency department at the Regional needs to stay open 24/7."

Boone says the vacancies extend beyond the regional hospital. There are another five emergency room nursing vacancies at the surrounding community hospitals.

Trying to strike a balance

He said the reassignments involve nurses with emergency room experience.

"We try to strike a balance within the departments with nurses who may not have a lot of experience in emergency departments, but also have experienced emergency nurses, to ensure that emergency care is there and available and consistent," he said.

A spokesperson with the provincial health authority says the emergency room department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital 'needs to stay open 24/7.' (Robert Short/CBC)

The biggest impact has been in New Waterford, Boone says.

Two nurses from a mobile care team, which offered emergency overnight service, have been reassigned to the regional hospital. That means the mobile team service has been suspended.

There's no specific reason for the large number of vacancies, Boone said, noting that recruitment is ongoing.