Rain seeping into the Cape Breton Miners' Museum in Glace Bay, N.S., is causing damage and could destroy artifacts inside, staff say.

Following heavy rains Friday morning, water started leaking into the stairway, storage area and even through the ceiling into the main lobby. A leaking roof has already caused water damage in the second-floor ceiling.

"Today is an exceptionally bad day. This has been an exceptionally bad fall and winter as far as rain goes and the museum isn't holding up so well," said Mary Pat Mombourquette, the museum's executive director.

"It's getting worse every day and at some point the whole upstairs ceiling is going to collapse. I don't know what's holding it up right now. There's more holes in it than roof."

New leaks threaten artifacts

Mombourquette said a building audit done more than a year ago identified a badly leaking roof, air quality issues originating in the building's distinctive tower and other structural problems.

"If water gets at them, they're gone."

She said there are a number of new leaks and water has started reaching the main floor, where tens of thousands of artifacts are stored.

She's worried irreplaceable artifacts could be damaged or destroyed.

From a distance the Cape Breton Miners Museum in Glace Bay, N.S., looks intact, but upon closer examination there are some major structural problems that need repair. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"My biggest fear is damage to the interior of the museum," she said. "[It is] quite terrifying because that's where the visitors come, that's where artifacts are housed.

The museum has already applied for $1.5 million in government funding for a three-year fix. She says it would take $160,000 from each level of government per year to seal up the building.

Draw for tourists

Glace Bay MLA Geoff MacLellan said the museum has personal significance because he comes from a coal mining family. He plans to bring the issue to the provincial cabinet table to try to get some help.

This shot of the water-damaged ceiling at the Cape Breton Miners Museum was taken in September. (George Mortimer/CBC)

MacLellan said it's a destination for the many tourists who arrive on cruise ships every summer.

"The Miners Museum is important for us," he said. "It's really one of the most underutilized tourism and museum sites we have. It's a remarkable facility. We've got to do what we can to protect it."

George MacDonald, regional councillor for the area, said he expects funding to be approved by the new council.

Applying for funding

"I see no problem but it's a matter of how fast the funding can be funneled through," said MacDonald. "They can't wait another six months or anything. This has got to move forward."

An underground tour of the actual coal mine is the main attraction for the museum. (CBC)

Mombourquette said Friday's rain and the further damage has made it an urgent situation.

"I need some work done right now just to get us through this winter so the structure and the interior remains intact," she said.

She is scheduled to appear before regional council next month.