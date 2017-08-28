A Cape Breton man was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no parole for 15 years in the 2015 shooting death of Brandon Kelly.

Kelly was killed June 25, 2015. (Contributed by Jim MacPherson)

Brandon Berthiaume, 26, of Ben Eoin, N.S., pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder after Kelly was gunned down in the driveway of his Reserve Mines home.

Berthiaume also pleaded guilty to attempting to murder 42-year-old Norman MacIntyre, who came out of Kelly's home when he heard the shots.

MacIntyre was hit by gunfire but survived. Berthiaume received a five-year prison sentence on that charge, which will be served concurrently with the second-degree murder sentence.