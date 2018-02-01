The Congregation of Notre Dame has announced it is closing the St. Joseph Convent and Renewal Centre in Mabou.

On Oct. 31, the congregation's presence in the Cape Breton community will come to an end after more than 130 years.

"It comes down to the fact that we do not have the personnel to continue with some of our biggest missions," said Sister Rebecca McKenna of the congregation's Bedford office.

The congregation is a Catholic women's community founded in the 17th century and based in Montreal.

When the building closes in Mabou, the congregation's mission in the community will end as well. The mission has included children's education, a residence for boarders and a family life program.

St. Joseph Convent and Renewal Centre will be offered for sale. (Congregation Notre Dame)

The renewal centre provides space for retreat and spiritual renewal, and is run by the three sisters who live in the three-storey brick building that opened in 1952.

Where the nuns will go after the closure will be determined in a process involving "conversation, looking at the options at where a person feels called to go with their energies and with their gifts at the time," McKenna said.

"The loss of the sisters in the community is a great loss," said Inverness County Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie, who represents Mabou and Port Hood. "It's not the building, it's the programs at which the sisters worked so diligently. I am very disappointed."

MacKenna said the building holds many memories and will be missed.

"We have known God in this place," she said. "This retreat centre was a place where, annually, a lot of sisters would go for their spiritual retreat and the scenery, the quiet. Wow, it is a huge loss, but it's also the end of a mission of faithfulness that we have done."

The building will be put on the market for sale.

MacQuarrie said she hopes someone will buy it and convert it to seniors' housing.