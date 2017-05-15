High winds of 25 knots have delayed the opening of the lobster fishery off Cape Breton.

The opening of the fishery in Area 27, which extends from Bay St. Lawrence to Gabarus, was scheduled for Monday but has been changed to Wednesday.

A spokesperson at the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans said the season will be extended by two days to make up for the lost fishing days.

There are 520 lobster licences in area.

Delays in the opening of the fishery have occurred in the past, DFO said in an email,

"Usually, delays are related to adverse weather conditions such as high winds or sea state but occasionally delays can occur because of ice."

Lobster prices are high right now, with the crustaceans selling on the wharf in early May for $8 per pound.

