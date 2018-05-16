Tell us what you think: Is creativity Cape Breton's next big industry?
Filmmakers, artists and creative minds come together to plan the island's future
Other cities around the world are finding economic success by seizing the potential of the creative sector. Is it Cape Breton's turn?
Join CBC Nova Scotia for a live public forum from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
We're asking whether creativity is Cape Breton's next big industry — and have brought together some of the island's talent to answer that question:
Greg Davies is the curator of the Cape Breton University Art Gallery and sits on the board for Sydney's Lumière Arts Festival.
Nelson MacDonald is a filmmaker best known for producing fellow Cape Bretoner Ashley McKenzie's feature film Werewolf, which premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and won the $100,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Prize.
Nancy Oakley is the owner and operator of Oakleaves, Native Creations. A professional artist for 32 years, Oakley works mostly in pottery and beadwork and does some traditional Mi'kmaq basketry.
- Lori Burke has been involved in numerous artist incubators across Cape Breton and holds the position of executive director at the Centre for Craft and Design.