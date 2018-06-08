RCMP in Cape Breton ask for photos and videos of Inverary blaze

RCMP in Cape Breton are asking anyone with photos or video of the fire at the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S., to submit them as part of the effort to determine the cause of the fire.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on Thursday and quickly destroyed the resort's main building, which included the front desk, offices, some guest rooms and the restaurant and pub. No one was injured in the fire.

A news release from the RCMP said police are particularly interested in any media gathered between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

"Small details that show up in photos or videos might provide valuable information to our investigators," Staff Sgt. Darren Waidson of Victoria District RCMP said in a news release.

"We're hoping people will share their photos and videos with us, which might give us a better chance of finding out how this devastating fire started."

Anyone with photos or videos is asked to email them to Cpl. Gavin Naime at Gavin.Naime@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The RCMP are working with the office of the province's fire marshal and the investigation continues.

Officials with the resort have said it remains operational and staff will attempt to facilitate all scheduled events for the season.