Students urge more communication in wake of alleged sex assault

Students at Cape Breton Highlands Academy in Inverness County are calling for improved communication with school administration following an alleged sexual assault at the school.

The alleged assault happened between two students in a classroom earlier this month, according to Kiera Doyle, a Grade 12 student. She was not directly involved in the incident.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education confirms RCMP were notified about an incident and police and school administration are investigating.

'We were put in the dark'

Meanwhile, Doyle organized a walkout Wednesday morning that saw more than 50 students leave class for about 90 minutes.

The protest was not an attempt to take a position on the incident itself, she said, but a response to the way school administration dealt with the matter in the days following.

"There was no statement, there was nothing," she said. "We were put in the dark. And it almost seemed like they were shoving it under the rug and just trying to get us all to forget it."

Students were not permitted to ask questions of school administration or even to discuss the incident among themselves under threat of disciplinary action, Doyle said.

Kiera Doyle, a Grade 12 student, organized a student walkout on Wednesday. (Submitted by Kiera Doyle)

"To me personally, it feels like communication should always be there, especially in an environment with growing and learning individuals and young adults."

No one from the Strait Regional Centre for Education was available to speak about the issue Friday.

In an email, spokesperson Deanna Gillis said, "At all times, we always encourage students to bring their specific concerns to the attention of the respective school administration in a co-operative and productive manner so they may be addressed appropriately."

School administration will meet with students from Grade 7-12 on Monday.

"The plan will include listening to their voices and getting their ideas on how best to collaborate with them on a go-forward basis to maintain a positive learning environment," said Gillis.