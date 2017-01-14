Crews will attempt to free the grounded tanker near Little Pond, N.S., Sunday morning at high tide.

Officials had previously said Saturday night would be an ideal opportunity to try to move the 53-metre tanker, but the attempt was called off due to poor weather.

"It's all relying on the weather and tide and wind conditions," said Keith Laidlaw, senior response officer with the Canadian Coast Guard and incident commander for Arca 1.

Borderline conditions Saturday

Engine failure caused Arca 1 to run aground last Sunday amidst stormy winter weather north of Sydney Mines. The salvage company tasked with the tow job, McKeil Marine, unsuccessfully tried to move the tanker on Tuesday.

Laidlaw said they watched the wind and sea state all day Saturday and conditions caused delays moving assets into place.

"Everything was like borderline," he said. "We wanted everything in place just in case the wind dropped down and the sea calmed down in time to do this."

That didn't happen and the attempt was called off around 4 p.m.

The tanker rain into engine trouble along the shore off Little Pond, N.S. (CBC)

Aside from getting favourable weather, there needs to be enough time to get the tow rope in place and small boats on site, all while contending with the tide times, said Laidlaw.

"Our first priority is safety. There isn't a grounded tanker in the world that's worth a person's life."

Ran aground Sunday

Earlier this week, provincial Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan said he was not concerned Arca 1 could turn into a repeat of the situation with MV Miner, a ship that ran aground off Cape Breton and took years and cost millions of dollars to remove.

Laidlaw said officials met Saturday to determine "the soonest, safest time is to get this done."

The bunkering tanker wasn't carrying cargo but there are about 16 tonnes of fuel on board for its own engines.

No environmental risks right now

Although some local fishermen have expressed concerns about the vessel remaining in place while it still has fuel on board, Laidlaw said the double hull construction of the tanker means that fuel remains secure.

"Even if the hull got punctured, it wouldn't affect the fuel tank The fuel is well protected," he said.

One of the tugboats used by salvage contractor McKeil Marine Ltd. when it attempted to move the grounded tanker earlier this week. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

In the meantime, full efforts are focused on getting Arca 1 off the beach, he said. If the vessel were to remain in place for an extended period, the fuel would be removed, said Laidlaw.

"Right now our primary pollution response is to get the vessel out of there."

Once the tanker is freed, it will be towed into the Sydney harbour for repairs.