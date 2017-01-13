The marine transportation firm trying to salvage the grounded tanker off Cape Breton expects the next chance to move the ship will come this weekend.

McKeil Marine said in a news release Friday that their team is confident that 10 p.m. Saturday is the "ideal window of opportunity."

The Arca 1 ran aground near Little Pond, N.S., Sunday after its engines failed during a winter gale. McKeil Marine made an unsuccessful attempt to remove the tanker on Tuesday.

McKeil Marine employees and Canadian Coast Guard are on board the ship waiting for the right conditions to connect a tow line.

The tanker Arca 1 experienced engine failure early Sunday and high winds pushed the vessel closer to the shoreline. (Canadian Coast Guard)

A towing tug will be on standby if an opportunity presents itself sooner than Saturday evening, the company said.

Tanker heading to Sydney

Local fisherman have said they're worried about fuel on the tanker, but McKeil said the ship's tanks weren't damaged when it ran aground. The company says there is "very little risk" of damage during the tow.

The tanker had been sailing from Montreal to Mexico. Once the tanker is freed, it will be towed into Sydney harbour for repairs.​