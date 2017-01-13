A Cape Breton fisherman says he and others who make their living off the coast where a 53-metre tanker is grounded are concerned about the 16 tonnes of fuel that remain on the vessel.

Kevin Capstick has fished the waters off Little Pond, N.S., for the past 45 years. Arca 1 ran aground there Sunday after its engines failed during a winter gale.

The Alder Point lobster fisherman wonders why fuel hasn't been removed from the ship.

"It's the safest thing to do. Not only that, it would give her more buoyancy, there'd be less weight," he said Friday. "There could be a leak, things can happen."

Watching the site

The small tanker, which was sailing from Montreal to Mexico, is set to be towed this weekend following an unsuccessful attempt Tuesday to free it. The fuel aboard is to power its engines.

Federal Fisheries Minister Dominc LeBlanc, who visited the site Monday, said the ship's hull remains intact and there is no risk to marine ecosystems.

Capstick said he and other fishermen have been watching the tanker site.

"We've been down looking at it. But I guess we're not salvage people," he said.

The tanker Arca 1 experienced engine failure early Sunday and high winds pushed the vessel closer to the shoreline. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Capstick also disputes a Canadian Coast Guard statement that Arca 1 is resting on a sandy bottom. Capstick, who regularly hauls lobster traps in the area, said the bottom off the rocky point of land is rough as well.

"I know she's on a rocky bottom, I am 2,000 per cent sure. Definitely no sand there, guaranteed. There's no sand. It's all hard, hard rock bottom," he said.

"Big boulders all over the place and she's probably wedged in between it, some big rocks. If she was on sand, she'd probably shift and come broadside but she stays put."

'The boys are going to be tired'

One thing the fishermen and the salvage contractor hired to tow the ship can agree on is that freeing the ship is a big job.

A large tractor tug will be used to pull the vessel from the shore, said Chris Kirby, salvage master for McKeil Marine Ltd. The company actually owned Arca 1 for a period of time, selling it in 2000 when the vessel moved to bunker fuel to ships berthed in the Port of Montreal.

McKeil Marine Ltd. is the salvage contractor that will be operating two tugs, one used to free the grounded tanker Arca 1, and the other to tow it into Sydney harbour. (CBC)

"We need to make sure she's got room to manoeuvre and as she applies power, there's a phenomenon known as 'squat,' she's going to sit down deeper in the water," Kirby said.

That means using a series of long tow lines to allow the tractor tug to remain offshore nearly 1.5 kilometres.

"The boys will be half a day assembling it, it's in four pieces — it's almost 3,000 feet, which is half a nautical mile, it's a substantial piece of line," Kirby said, describing one of the tow lines.

"The boys are going to be tired by the time we get her back in."

'All our preparation is complete'

Once the tanker is freed, it will be towed into the Sydney harbour for repairs.

"We'll get it to a safe berth and hand it back to the owner. Then it's the owner's option to decide who to get to do the repairs," Kirby said.

In the meantime, McKeil Marine is ready to start the job.

"The assets we need are on scene: the tools, the pumps, the contingency plans, the tow line. At this stage, we're really looking for our weather window that coincides with high tide."

High tides this weekend will be between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.