Two former members of the Florence, N.S., volunteer fire department have pleaded guilty to several counts of arson after multiple fires were set in the North Sydney area in 2016.

Stephen Tremblett, 52, of North Sydney, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of arson. Several other charges were dropped.

Earlier this month, James MacDonald, 24, of Bras d'Or, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of arson.

Both men will be sentenced Feb. 5, 2018.

A preliminary hearing will be held this week for a third former firefighter, Gary Luker, 33, of North Sydney, who is charged with two counts of arson.

Many of the fires — 16 in all — were set in vacant houses and outbuildings in and around Florence.