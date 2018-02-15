A former Cape Breton firefighter has received a four-year sentence for his part in setting multiple fires in the North Sydney, N.S., area in 2016.

James MacDonald, 24, of Bras d'Or pleaded guilty to 14 counts of arson last November.

Many of the fires — 16 in all — were set in vacant houses and outbuildings in and around Florence.

Crown attorney Krista MacKinnon said Thursday it was sheer luck that someone wasn't hurt as a result of the fires.

"It is good luck, and not good planning, that the results weren't more dire," she said.

MacKinnon pointed out to the court that MacDonald set the fires in the spring and summer of 2016. During that time, a fire ban had been imposed in Nova Scotia, and the Fort McMurray, Alta., wildfires were raging.

"As awful and as serious and as much as the loss that was actually suffered, it could have been a lot worse," she said.

This vacant house was targeted by fire on June 30, 2016. (George Mortimer/CBC)

MacDonald has also been ordered to pay restitution to some of his victims, up to a value of $100,000.

MacDonald was one of three former volunteer firefighters charged in connection with the spate of fires.

Stephen Tremblett, 52, of North Sydney, pleaded guilty to five counts of arson last fall. Several other charges were dropped. Tremblett is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

Gary Luker, 33, of North Sydney, was charged with two counts of arson, but has since pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief over $5,000. He is due to be sentenced on March 20.