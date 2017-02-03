A small but thriving family-run farm in Cape Breton is looking to expand, in part thanks to a successful food co-op on the island that plans to double its customer base this year.

Thyme for Ewe, a farm run by Estelle and Tim Levangie in Millville northwest of Sydney, has been one of the suppliers of the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub Co-op since its creation three years ago.

The co-op connects local food producers with consumers via weekly online food requests, co-ordinates pickups from the suppliers and makes deliveries. There are 30 suppliers and the number of customers is set to increase to 250 from 125 this spring.

"This is an actual economic impact to Cape Breton," said Alicia Lake, who runs the co-op.

"We're keeping more money here on the island, which otherwise would be going around the world when we import food."

Estelle and Tim Levangie, and their son, Theo, are shown on their farm, Thyme For Ewe. (Norma Jean McPhee/CBC)

The increased demand from the co-op is part of the reason Thyme for Ewe is ramping up its production and looking for a hired hand to help care for the animals, as well as tend to a produce garden.

Thyme for Ewe raises cows, pigs, goats and sheep that are grass-fed and not given antibiotics or hormones. Their vegetables are also grown without using chemicals.

Estelle Levangie said the market for organically produced food is growing.

Estelle Levangie gets a smooch from one of the goats on her Millville, Cape Breton, farm. (CBC)

"There's definitely a gap in supply for it. You are what you eat, so you want to feed your body something good," she said.

"It's just so much healthier to eat that kind of meat."

Last year, Tim Levangie quit his job and began working full-time along with Estelle on the farm. Now they need even more help because they're increasing their output.

The Levangies raise pigs, cows, goats and sheep on their farm. (Norma Jean McPhee/CBC)

And the co-op says the Levangies aren't the only ones expanding. Lake said many of the co-op's suppliers — from farmers to fishermen to maple syrup producers — plan to up their supply to meet customer demands as the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub Co-op heads into its third year.

"When we're talking about farms expanding and local food producers expanding and we're talking about people hiring new staff or just working full-time in the field themselves, this is jobs that we're talking about," she said.