A Cape Breton woman who is deaf says there should be more options for Nova Scotians who want to become certified American Sign Language teachers and interpreters.

Vanessa Hopkins grew up signing with ASL — a 200-year-old unspoken language — as a way of communicating and now teaches the language from her home in Sydney.

Vanessa Hopkins is deaf and communicates with American Sign Language, which she teaches through her home in Sydney, N.S. (Lara Lewis/CBC)

Hopkins identifies as Deaf with a capital D. On its website, the Canadian Association of the Deaf says the term refers to "individuals who are medically deaf or hard of hearing who identify with and participate in the culture, society, and language of Deaf people."

"I knew there was a need to teach ASL because I knew there was a need to teach people about Deaf culture," Hopkins explained through an interpreter, Cindy Butler.

"I really enjoy educating people about Deaf culture and what it means to be a part of the Deaf community."

Certification opportunities limited

Right now, the only place that certifies ASL teachers and interpreters is the Waterfront Campus of the Nova Scotia Community College in Dartmouth. The college's 2015 and 2016 ASL classes had 24 and 25 students, respectively.

Hopkins said she hopes to see a similar program developed at the college's Marconi Campus in Sydney.

"I think it would be really good to be teaching at the community college level because I think it would be easier for people to access the classes," she said through Butler.

Students enthusiastic

One of Hopkins's students, Mary Mkandawire, has hearing but was inspired by a desire to connect to people who are deaf.

"I think that it is now time for Deaf culture and hearing culture to come together and to interact," said Mkandawire.

That enthusiasm makes Hopkins's efforts worthwhile.

"To see that student sign with someone from the deaf community — it really makes me proud to be an ASL teacher," she said through Butler.