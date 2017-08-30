A Cape Breton woman who launched a business in Sydney Forks, N.S., earlier this month is taking the expression "start small" literally.

Sheri Campbell, 30, has opened the Shirley and Nine-O Cafe, a drive-through coffee shop, in a three-metre by two-metre box trailer.

It's all part of Sheri and her husband's plan to move home from Halifax and raise their two young children near family and friends.

Dream come true

Campbell has worked in the food service industry and said owning a restaurant was always her dream.

"I've always wanted to open some type of restaurant, but the overhead of owning a restaurant is really a lot," she said.

When her husband, Ryan Campbell, had a chance to work from home in Cape Breton, the couple wondered if her dream could become a reality.

The cafe is based out of a three-metre by two-metre box trailer. (CBC/Joan Weeks)

"He actually suggested opening a little cart like this because it would be less expensive to get a loan," she said.

And the tiny space appealed to Campbell. "I do love the tiny house movement. I think when I retire I would love to have a tiny house."

Buying local

The Shirley and Nine-O Cafe serves coffee, tea and baked goods and is boldly located less than two kilometres from a restaurant belonging to one of Canada's largest coffee shop chains.

"I did consider being so close to Tim Hortons may be a problem," said Campbell, "but from looking in the other direction, there isn't a whole lot. I may get the people before they pop into Tim Hortons."

Campbell also hopes her locally sourced products will draw customers.

Sheri Campbell hopes her little business will enable her family to stay in Cape Breton. (CBC/Joan Weeks)

Her coffee comes from Dan's Truckers Blend Coffee in L'Ardoise, Richmond County, a small business that grinds beans from Costa Rica.

The cafe's baked goods come from Horizon Achievement Centre in Sydney, a vocational training and employment service for adults with mental disabilities.

Tough challenges

So far, business has been slow, with Campbell serving 15 to 20 customers a day.

"I've been making enough for approximately a minimum-wage job," she said. "I would love to see more customers, of course, so it would be like a full-time job."

Considering she's only been open for three weeks, though, Campbell is not discouraged.

"What I've learned from this is you just have to keep positive," she said. "You are not going to get exactly what you want every day so you just have to keep positive and know that, as long as you keep working at it, you're going to get more."