The rural Nova Scotia countryside is dotted with old churches, some still the beating hearts of their small communities, others with no congregation at all anymore.

The Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia has an interest in conserving these sanctuaries.

In Inverness and Richmond counties in Cape Breton, the trust's places of worship committee has developed a "doors open" self-guided tour of 19 Roman Catholic and Protestant heritage churches, set for Sept. 9 and 10.

"There are a lot of treasures in our community and sometimes we forget that they're treasures," said Margaret Herdman, the committee chair who helped co-ordinate the initiative.

"They could be useful as churches, but they could also, in the future, be used in other ways. And they still retain that memory that comes from being a church."

In some cases, visitors may be given a tour, in others they may receive a pamphlet or be greeted at the door.

Herdman said a similar church tour was organized on the Eastern Shore some years back.

The deconsecrated St. John's Anglican Church in Arichat. (Facebook)

The list of 19 Cape Breton churches on the tour were created with the help of historian Jim St. Clair of Mabou.

"It's based on the built heritage, the interest in terms of the heritage value of the building or how it fits into the community as well," Herdman said.

An example is the little St. Margaret of Scotland church in River Denys Mountain, which has only two services a year.

"It actually is in a community that no longer exists, there is no community there," Herdman said. "People from close to the community look after the church still."

In her own community of Arichat, St. John's Anglican has been deconsecrated and taken over by a group of volunteers. They're working on future uses for it, perhaps as a concert venue.

"It was designed by an architect that's fairly well known, William Critchlow Harris, and his buildings have wonderful acoustics, so we're hoping to capitalize on that," Herdman said.

Many of the churches are still in regular use, and nearly all of those on the tour will have parishioners on hand to greet visitors and share a bit of the church's history.