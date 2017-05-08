Flooding closed a section of Cape Breton's Cabot Trail approaching Lake O'Law in Middle River for several hours on Monday.

Rainwater caused a section of the shoulder to wash out. The road was reopened at around 3 p.m. AT.

Traffic was turned back at the Red Barn on the Trans-Canada Highway, forcing those heading to Margaree to take the long way through Inverness. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Victoria County RCMP said there were two other closures on MacDonald Lane off Middle River West Road, but no residents were isolated from highway access or emergency services.

Part of MacDonald Lane in West Middle River was damaged by flooding Monday. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

To deal with the Cabot Trail closure, municipal traffic officials stopped cars at the Red Barn turnoff on the Trans-Canada Highway outside of Baddeck, and drivers heading to the Margaree Valley via Baddeck had to navigate through Inverness.

Hal Oakley, a resident of Middle River, said he woke to find nearly 60 centimetres of water running though his front yard. While the water level is known to rise and fall this time of year, he thinks it's been 40 years since the area has seen this level of flooding in such a short period of time.