A Cape Breton grandmother says she's scared that bullying will drive her 12-year-old grandson to take his own life, and she's calling for better interventions for both victims and their tormentors.

"My fear most days is I'm going go home and find him," said Jackie Dixon of Sydney, N.S.

She said the problems started two years ago with her grandson's bully calling him names. Eventually, it became physical and she said last week the bully had her grandson "by the throat" in the school cafeteria.

CBC News is not identifying the boy or the school he attends out of concern for his well-being.

Dixon's comments come after a Sydney-area student, Madison Wilson, took her own life last week. Her parents said she had been bullied. She is one of three students at the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board who have killed themselves this year.

"Somebody needs to do something before another child takes their life," Dixon said.

Contacted bully's parents and school

Dixon said her family tried talking to the other boy's parents about his behaviour and has taken the steps recommended on the Department of Education's website to stop the bullying. They've talked to school administrators, the school board and their local MLA.

But nothing changed, she said.

Donnie Holland, the school board's administrator in charge of secondary programs, said he cannot discuss an individual child's situation because of privacy laws.

But he said normally when a child complains of bullying, school administrators investigate by talking to the student, teachers, groundskeepers, parents, other children and the alleged bully.

"Depending on how severe or prolonged the bullying is," said Holland, "it can involve detention, working with a guidance counsellor to try to change their behavior … suspension.

More resources

Dixon said she believes bullies and their victims should have access to a psychiatrist or a psychologist.

Holland said in severe cases the school board might try to get families or the student professional help outside the school.

All agencies dealing with these issues could use more resources, he said, but he has "firm confidence in the teachers and the professionals we have in our educational system."

Police response

When the bullying turned physical, Dixon said the family called Cape Breton Regional Police. She said police told the family there was nothing they could do because of the children's ages.

Cape Breton Regional Police Sgt. Bill Turner told CBC News a child must be at least 12 to be charged with assault, but police are expected to try other options first.

Sgt. Bill Turner says police try many options before charging a youth with assault. (George Mortimer)

"We can provide warnings," he said. "We can do referrals to other agencies. We can send a youth to restorative justice and our last resort would be a charge."

Turner said one challenge in responding to complaints is resources.

"We as a police service wish there was more available, especially with mental health, but we have to work with what we have."

'I didn't have those answers'

Dixon said her grandson's bully has been suspended for fighting with another student but has sent a message to her grandson that said: "I'll get you on grading day. There's nothing they can do."

Still, she worries about the bully and said he needs counselling, not a suspension.

"[He'll] come back to school and do the same thing again," she said. "There's got to be a reason. You don't wake up and decide, 'I'm going to be a bully.' There's something underlying."

Dixon said her grandson has been asking questions about a student who took his life a few weeks ago.

"He asked me why and how he did it. I didn't have those answers," she said. "He looked at me and said, 'Nana, I betcha he has friends in heaven and they're not mean to him."

If you are in distress or considering suicide, there are places to turn for support. Nova Scotia's Mental Health Mobile Crisis Team can be reached at (902) 429-8167 or Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention also has information about where to find help.