The mother of a boy with autism is hoping Nova Scotia businesses, especially restaurants, will show some compassion when the family is accompanied by their son's service dog.

"A little bit of tolerance would be nice," Jen Halliday of Boulardie Island told CBC Information Morning Cape Breton.

"It's a bit of sticky situation, it's a grey area in legislation in Nova Scotia, but different in larger areas. I was surprised to find out that seeing-eye dogs can even be turned away in Nova Scotia."

Halliday, who runs an orthotics clinic in Sydney, is in the midst of training Dana, the 20-month-old Labrador/Bernese Mountain Dog mix.

The dog is from the Mira Foundation in Quebec, a non-profit organization helps pair people with disabilities with dogs that are bred and trained to respond to their needs.

'We do want to try going somewhere'

The family hopes Dana will help Ciaran soothe himself when he gets over-stimulated, especially at night, and to keep him from wandering or running away.

Halliday has begun to venture into local businesses and restaurants with Dana and for the most part, has been received well.

"We've had one issue with a restaurant that wouldn't allow access. We don't go to restaurants, that's just something we don't do. But the dog needs to understand what's expected of her in each situation," she said.

"I need to learn my role in how to handle the dog, the dog needs to learn her role, and Ciaran, when we get to that point. We've done a few dry runs and we do want to try going somewhere."

Boy and dog are bonding

Getting turned away is difficult but "there's really no leg for me to stand on." Halliday said her only recourse is to file a human rights complaint.

In the meantime, Ciaran and Dana are working on establishing a bond.

Already the boy is learning to stroke the dog at night when he wakes up and Dana is becoming vigilant about Ciaran's movements.

"Ciaran is a flight risk. Being a parent of a child who's a flight risk, you're always concerned, where is he? Did he leave the house?" Halliday said.

"When we're in public, it is very easy for him to dart off. With Dana's harness, there is a tether that goes around his waist. So if he wants to take off, she'll stay tight to my leg and he can only get so far."

Canine support

That support will allow the family to go out more in public together and to places such as a nearby wildlife park.

The hope is eventually Ciaran will be able to give instructions to the dog and maybe by the time he is middle school, Dana will be able to go too, Halliday said.