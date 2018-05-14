Cape Breton artists surrounded by inspiration, struggles

Cape Breton artists take pride in the place they call home. For musicians, visual artists, festival organizers, dancers, writers and stage performers, it's not hard to find creative inspiration in the natural beauty the island exudes.

A handful of Cape Breton artists have shared stunning photographs of themselves immersed in their work at home and further afield.

Despite the sway of urban centres, they stay on the island. Here's why.

Nelson MacDonald, filmmaker/producer

"Most Canadians working in film live in Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver. All of those cities have an industry, more funding and better access to equipment than Cape Breton, but the stories I want to tell are here at home," said filmmaker Nelson MacDonald.

"I've thought hard about how to adapt to working in Cape Breton again. So far, I've had success thanks to my talented collaborators and funding from Canada Council for the Arts and Arts Nova Scotia. I'm not sure how long I'll stay, but if the arts community grows and artists get more support from the municipal and provincial level, I'll be much more likely to remain."

Nelson MacDonald is the producer behind the award-winning Cape Breton film, Werewolf. (Onni Nordman)

Wesley J. Colford, artistic director

"Coming home to Cape Breton to establish a professional theatre presence has been a dream come true. The island is brimming with talent, as we all know, but what's truly unique is the enthusiasm brought by local audiences," said Wesley J. Colford, artistic director at the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney.

"In larger cities, there is often a cynicism or apathy that Cape Breton audiences can't afford to have. Everything feels new and exciting and that community support has been our primary motivator as we've sweat and bled to build Highland Arts Theatre over the past four years.

"There's something sacred about sharing public space with a whole community and breathing the same air, singing songs and witnessing beauty and pain. It's an element of the theatre that is completely necessary and completely unique, yet harder and harder to find. Cape Breton has it. And it's a marvel to behold."

Wesley J. Colford (far left) performs in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney. (Chris Walzak )

Angelo Spinazzola, musician

"Dutchie Mason, Matt Minglewood or the Barra MacNeils, for example, would get me to come up on stage as a young 20-year-old with a harmonica and blow harmonica with them. And that for me was like playing with Jimi Hendrix at that time [of] my life," said musician Angelo Spinazzola, who also owns a kayak tour and cabin rental businesses.

"That was a big deal, and I learned fast and I played well because I was with the cream of the crop ... So that was a big bonus to have those people as a mentor [to] me and there seems to be a mentorship on the island that is second-to-none."

Musician Angelo Spinazolla of St. Anns Bay performs on stage in Nicaragua. (Antiusketa Diaynoxe/Shareantiart/Facebook)

Nancy Oakley, artist/potter

"My art is a representation of who I am. I am a mother, an artist, a Mi'kmaq woman," said artist/potter Nancy Oakley.

I live and create on my Mi'kmaq ancestral land and incorporate our traditions and local elements from nature that have been used by the Mi'kmaq people for ages, such as black ash and sweetgrass, to breathe life into my clay pieces."

Nancy E. Oakley is an Indigenous artist who incorporates traditional practices in her creations. These are her totem bowls, on display at the Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design. (Corey Katz)

Keith Mullins, musician

"Beyond its natural beauty and amazing music and culture, Cape Breton is a wonderful, nurturing and safe place to have a family. There is always some connection between myself and any Cape Bretoner that I meet, and it is of one the last places where you don't mind asking the neighbour for a stick of butter. This is where I would like my children to be raised," said musician Keith Mullins.

"Being a proud Caper, having the support of my friends, parents and family, low real estate costs, comparatively speaking, the amazing summers, and the fact that I can play seven nights week from May to October all here in Cape Breton make it for me, a great place to live."

Cape Breton musician Keith Mullins also has a farm. (Jody Nelson)

Shannon Forrester, dance school owner/director

"Coming from a family of dancers with our rich history extending over 70 years now, dance has always been something that is very natural and instinctive for me. It's in my blood, heart, and soul," said Shannon Forrester, owner/artistic director of the Forrester School of Dance in Sydney.

"The creative outlet dance continues to provide to me is something I cherish and hold very close to my heart, while utilizing my range as an artist to continue to evolve and grow the creative, not only as a dancer, but as a producer, and promoter of Scottish and Celtic culture on Cape Breton Island."

Shannon Forrester performs just after a rainfall in Ingonish at the Keltic Lodge. (Dan MacPherson)

Is creativity Cape Breton's next big industry?

On Wednesday, CBC is asking Cape Bretoners at a live public forum whether creativity is the island's next big industry.

Other cities around the world are finding economic success by seizing the potential of the creative sector.

Is it Cape Breton's turn?

CBC is holding a free public forum hosted by Mainstreet Cape Breton's Wendy Bergfeldt.

The event will be live streamed on CBC Nova Scotia's website and Facebook page, where we'll be taking questions from our online audience.

You can also join us in person at the forum for FREE.

Wednesday, May 16

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cape Breton University Art Gallery

Space is limited if you are joining us in person at the art gallery. Registration is advised. Click here to RSVP.

You do not have to register if you are joining us online.