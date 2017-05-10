A Cape Breton actor who stars alongside Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins in the East Coast box office hit, Maudie, still remembers when he read the script for the first time.

"I was crying into my MacBook," said Billy MacLellan, who plays Frank — a friend to Everett Lewis, the man Maud Lewis ends up working for and marrying.

MacLellan, originally from East Bay, N.S., said he's grateful for his part in the film.

'I think it's fantastic'

"I'm getting messages on a daily basis from folks," said MacLellan. "People are telling me that it's still being sold out and I think it's fantastic."

​After studying theatre in university, MacLellan has been steady on the acting circuit since 2009. He has appeared on television shows including Murdoch Mysteries and Bellevue, as well as CBC's radio drama Afghanada.

MacLellan said he often receives feedback on his work, but with Maudie it's been different.

"So many people I know have seen this movie," said MacLellan. "And what's even better is so many people I've know have seen the movie and really liked it."

Big hit in Atlantic Canada

Maudie initially wasn't set to screen in smaller areas throughout the Atlantic provinces but after a surge of demand, it arrived in theatres weeks ago.

It was the region's No. 2 film in April. Its stay has been extended on 77 screens across the country.

​MacLellan said he did several scenes for the audition and then hoped for the best.

'I'm lucky'

"I just really wanted to be a part of it and I'm lucky that they let me," he said, adding his time on set was a positive one.

"Aisling Walsh the director, Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins couldn't have been nicer people. They were super friendly and supportive. It might be the friendliest set I've ever been on."

​With the film's response, MacLellan is modest about what it could mean for his career.

He said he's keeping busy with auditions and projects he's not yet at liberty to talk about.

"I'm really happy with where I'm sitting right now," he said.