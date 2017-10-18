Local residents and businesses already have plans to capitalize on the aeronautical opportunity, according to officials with Maritime Launch Services (MLS) — a company striving to build a rocket spaceport near the tiny fishing community of Canso, N.S.

"We heard a lot today," said Steve Matier, president of MLS, following a recent open house meeting with local residents.

One problem highlighted at the meeting was accommodations.

The community has one motel, which is not nearly enough to handle either the dozens of workers that could be hired or the countless tourists a rocket launch could attract.

"Some people said they're transforming a bedroom so that it's got its own bathroom, and walling rooms off and setting it up as a bed and breakfast," Matier said.

You've heard of Airbnb, this is Aerospacebnb.

'Hard to grow a business without people coming in'

Future landlords and innkeepers aren't the only ones planning to reap revenue from rocket scientists.

"Our overall sales are rather flat," said Ingrid Nickerson, the store manager of the Canso Co-op. "Hard to grow a business without more people coming in."

Ingrid Nickerson, the store manager of the Canso Co-op, says an influx of workers and tourists could boost her business. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

She said an influx of workers or tourists could boost the store's finances.

The Co-op recently expanded to stock lumber and building supplies — items newcomers might need if they're building or moving into new homes, Nickerson said.

More jobs

Canso resident Philip MacKenzie said these new workers and visitors offer the chance to expand the list of jobs available to locals.

"Those people that are building those rockets, they are high-tech people," MacKenzie said.

Canso resident Philip MacKenzie hopes the project will bring more jobs to the community. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"They are not going to sleep in a camper. They're gonna have people cooking for them, housecleaning for them. That's gonna provide more jobs here."

Regulatory hurdles

While there are detailed plans and timelines in place, nothing about the MLS proposal is fully confirmed.

Company officials will submit an environmental assessment to the provincial government in early 2018. It is being prepared by Strum Consulting, a Nova Scotia business.

If it's approved, MLS could begin construction as early as spring 2018.

Updated proposed site map, showing a new access road, railway to transport the rocket and launch site near the coast. A version of this map will be submitted with the rest of MLS's environmental assessment. (Strum Consulting)

There are also ongoing federal regulations that will track each step of the process throughout the spaceport's construction and up to the first launch.

Nickerson added one more benefit.

"My daughter is at St. Francis Xavier University's science program," she said. "So she's really keen on this. You know, maybe she could work there."