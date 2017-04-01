A Port Hawkesbury man has died after a fatal crash on Highway 104 Saturday afternoon.

RCMP would not reveal the age of the man.

As of 8:30 p.m. RCMP said it expected one lane of the highway would reopen shortly, after being closed for hours.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, an employee of an Aulds Cove business told CBC News.

The employee said the collision happened near a truck weigh station, not far from the Canso Causeway, the only link between the island and the mainland for drivers.

Fire halls open to help out stranded motorists

Fire halls on both sides of the causeway are open to give motorists and passengers a place to warm up and get a coffee or tea while they are waiting.

"Probably half the hall is full. We've went car to car along the highway to let them know the comfort centre is open and they're free to come and go. We have tea and coffee and sandwiches, Tim Hortons donuts and stuff," said Aulds Cove fire department volunteer Carol MacEachern.

"We're open until the causeway reopens."

'It's a long wait'

The Port Hastings fire department has opened its hall on the other side of the Strait of Canso for people stuck waiting to cross the causeway from Cape Breton, she said.

​"We have a committee that comes in when there is an emergency. During the winter when the weather is bad on the causeway and it closes, we open."

MacEachern said 50-60 people were in the hall at about 6:30 p.m.

"It's a long wait," she said.