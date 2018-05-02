N.S. liquor stores expected to stock hundreds of cannabis products this summer

Nova Scotia cannabis users will have plenty of choice when legal cannabis goes on sale this summer, according to the CEO of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation. But almost all of the supply will come from outside Nova Scotia.

"We anticipate that in the 11 stores that are not standalone, they will have somewhere in the neighbourhood of 150 products that will carry in store," Brett Mitchell told a legislature committee Wednesday.

"And the Clyde Street location, the central location will have probably double that, 300-plus."

Online NSLC customers will have even more choice.

"Online we expect to start, based on what we think is out there, probably in the 400 to 450 range."

The NSLC store on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax, seen under renovation on May 1, will carry 300-plus cannabis products. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Although the liquor corporation has begun to highlight local beers, wines and spirits through special promotions and making more shelf space available to locally produced product, locally grown pot will be in very short supply, at least to start.

"Nova Scotia suppliers have told us they will not be ready for the start of when this goes live so I'm going to guess at best it could be two or three of what we think are 12 potential local suppliers that will be in the mix to start," Mitchell told committee members.