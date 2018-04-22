RCMP can't help customers of cancelled vegetable box program who haven't been refunded

Nova Scotia RCMP say they can't do anything to help out people who shelled out thousands for a vegetable box program a year ago and didn't get their money back after the farmers skipped town without delivering refunds to many clients.

Quick Draw Farms was registered to Rebecca and Colby Penman, formerly of Nictaux, N.S., but had its licence revoked due to non-payment last December.

The couple cancelled the program last May when they announced they would be moving to Alberta, but promised refunds would be given by the end of July.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke wouldn't say how many complaints were made about Quick Draw Farms, despite repeated requests. She said between June 2017 and January 2018, Annapolis District RCMP received "several complaints."

"Each of them has been investigated fully by our detachment. In each case, the dispute was deemed to be civil in nature and not a police matter. For that reason, the files involving Quick Draw Farms have all been concluded," Clarke wrote in an email to CBC News.

Megan Pongoski is one of the people who filed a complaint with RCMP. She paid $207.50 last spring for her deposit and half a season's worth of vegetables.

'Not going to see that money again'

Pongoski said she called the RCMP and learned "there's not much they can do."

"I'd love to take her [Penman] to court, but I don't really want to lose more money when I'm probably not going to get paid back anyway," she said.

"I'd love for there to be a judgment against her because I don't want her to get away with what she's done to all these people. But at the same time, I've accepted I'm probably not going to see that money again."

CBC News made multiple attempts to reach the Penmans through email and Facebook, but received no response. The cell phone number they could previously be reached at has changed.

Amanda Thornton started a Facebook group last summer called Quick Draw Farms owes me a refund, which now has about 150 members.

Thornton signed up for the program and was eventually refunded $292.50 in December 2017.

"I was pretty diligent about keeping in contact with her when dates were missed about payments supposed to be received," Thronton said.

"I'm frustrated for the people who are still left, because it's quite a lot and quite a lot of money ... I think the repercussions are so huge and to hear that the RCMP are doing nothing about it is really disappointing."

Penmans also ran a box program in 2016

Along with the people who had shelled out for the vegetable boxes last spring, Thornton said other people who had previous run-ins with the Penmans began to join the group as well.

In the spring of 2016, Michelle Heunisch said she paid $800 to pick up a weekly vegetable box at a store in Porters Lake, N.S.

Heunisch said it worked fine for the first couple of weeks, but not even a month into the program, they were receiving mouldy bread and rotting vegetables — and then the Penmans stopped showing up altogether.

'Nobody could get ahold of them'

"They were gone. Nobody could get ahold of them in any way, shape or form," she said.

Heunisch estimates she only received about $200 worth of food, putting her out about $600.

Heunisch said after she stumbled upon Thornton's Facebook group, she contacted RCMP.

"They told me the same [thing] that they were telling everybody else, that there's not much they could do," she said.

"It definitely ruined the whole experience for us. It's not easy to come up for $800 and you hope that you get what you signed up for. So, we haven't taken part of any program like that since. I'm pretty leery when it comes to that."

In March 2017, Krista Morris-MacDonald said she paid a $50 deposit to hold her spot in the program.

In May, she said Rebecca Penman told her she needed to pay another $66 for the first month, which she did.

"I was extremely angry. She had contacted me literally three days before she sent out the mass message to everyone that she was shutting down," Morris-MacDonald said.

'She's gotten away with it'

She doesn't think she'll ever see her refund from the Penmans.

"She's realized that the police can't do anything and she's moved across the country and she's gotten away with it," Morris-MacDonald said.

"There's got to be something to protect people against fraud of this level. This wasn't one or two people, this was a lot of people."