As branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association meet with provincial governments to discuss spending mental health dollars, the Nova Scotia division says it's been "ignored" by the McNeil government.

Pamela Magee, executive director of CMHA Nova Scotia, says she's "disappointed and disheartened" requests to meet with the Health Department appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

It's not what Magee was expecting last December when Nova Scotia — along with Newfoundland and Labrador — were the second and third provinces to sign bilateral health funding deals with the federal government.

"I thought it was a great Christmas gift," said Magee about the $130.8 million over 10 years Ottawa agreed to transfer to Nova Scotia for targeted mental health spending.

Community programs fill gaps

Her hope was that a portion would be allocated to CMHA for mental health promotion and injury and disease prevention. CMHA provides services such as applied suicide intervention skills training to workplaces.

Pamela Magee is the executive director of Nova Scotia division of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (CBC)

Magee says community programs are key to filling in the gaps in the mental health system.

'Unprecedented infusion of funding'

The request for funding by the Nova Scotia division of the CMHA was supported last week by the national CMHA, which marks its 100th anniversary next year.

Citing "an unprecedented infusion of funding for mental health," national CMHA CEO Patrick Smith called for the strategic investment of funds — with funding dedicated to community-based mental health services.

But ten months after the mental health deal was struck, none of it has flowed through to the CMHA locally.

The wheels are in motion in parts of the country. Camille Quenneville, CEO of the Ontario division, says the group is at the table with the province to help develop strategies and plans, and there's some initial talk of delivering services and transferring funds to non-profits.

Talks have 'intensified' in Ontario

Quenneville says CMHA "continually" has discussions with the provincial government about health spending allocations. "That's only intensified in light of the [mental health] transfer," she said.

Magee says a similar discussion is happening in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Nova Scotia Liberal government is spending an additional $8.6 million on mental health this year — much of it allocated to department initiatives — that it says will lead to almost 70 more mental health-care providers.

Part of that funding will be used to create a new central intake system to help all Nova Scotians looking for help.

There's also a focus on school support — particularly in Cape Breton — after the tragedy of three youth suicides during the school year.

And a community group, CaperBase, a youth outreach program, will be receiving more than $460,000 to expand its work.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says he's ready to have a conversation with the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey says the priority is on youth because earlier detection and treatment leads to better outcomes.

He says the department recognizes that mental health is a chronic illness that can last a lifetime, "so that's why at this point and time it's very, very important with these investments."

Delorey says he apologizes for the Canadian Mental Health Association feeling left out, but he says he's ready to have a conversation with them.

"It's not an either-or, this work that's ongoing, it's a commitment," said Delorey. "It is a long-term journey that we're on as a province."

Magee hopes to have that conversation with the department to stress the role of health promotion and injury and disease prevention. She says the group is eager to roll out a program that focuses on helping people to feel mentally well through building resilience.