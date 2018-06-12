The Canadian Armed Forces has sent out an internal call to thousands of service members to return their sleeping bags and rucksacks in an attempt to avoid a shortfall of equipment.

The order, sent out late last month, is primarily targeting service members in the Ottawa area, where the Armed Forces says there are many officers who have not deployed recently, and are not likely to deploy anytime soon, because of their current jobs.

But Lt.-Col. Robin Chenard, who works in logistics for the Canadian Army, said the recall will apply across the nation.

"There are members in almost all the bases that will be affected to a certain extent," he said.

"There are about 63,000 individuals who have a rucksack and a sleeping bag, and we assessed that approximately 15 per cent of those are not in an immediate need."

The recall is based on an increase in recruits, largely in the army, who are the primary users of the equipment.

With the current rate of recruitment, there were concerns there might not be enough equipment available by next summer, said Chenard.

The Canadian Forces is in the process of purchasing new sleeping bags and rucksacks for troops, but delivery is not expected before mid-2019. (Submitted by Land Task Force - Operation Reassurance)

Maritime region to be impacted

Col. Keith Osmond, commander of the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown, said he thinks the order will impact the Maritime region as much as other regions.

He attributes the increase to recruitment in the past year, which he said has brought new recruits to training locations in Aldershot, N.S., and Gagetown, N.B.

"We have less people leaving our reserve units than we do have joining," he said. "So there's a net increase whereas a year ago there was a net decrease of about 13 per cent."

Rucksacks and sleeping bags are currently issued to all Canadian Army recruits both in the regular and reserve forces. (Submitted by Corporal Peter Ford)

Chenard said the military is procuring new equipment but it is not set to arrive until mid-2019. In the meantime, the Forces has decided to work within its means and use what it has.

He's even one of the people who will have to return his own sleeping bag.

"The truth is I haven't used [my equipment] for about five years and so it's probably better in the hands of somebody who's actually going to use it more than I am."

Emotional baggage

Osmond admits that beyond logistical barriers to returning equipment that soldiers may face, there is also a nostalgic element to keeping an old rucksack in the garage.

"If you think of a soldier that spent 30 years in the army and all of a sudden they're posted into a headquarters job — it's sort of one more of those strings that's cut as you move away from the field force."

In an email, the Forces stated it aims "to redistribute approximately 10,000 rucksacks and sleeping bags within the next few years."

Members have been given 60 days for the initial recall. The military will reassess its requirements at that point.