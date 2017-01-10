Canadian Forces Base Halifax is getting a new armoury for its army reservists that will allow for better training, working and deployment, says the federal government.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore announced Tuesday that $66 million will be spent to build the new armoury at Willow Park, off Windsor Street. Construction should be completed by the fall of 2018.

The new armoury will bring the 36 Service Battalion, 36 Signal Regiment and 33 Field Ambulance army reserve units under one roof.

Fillmore also announced another $21 million will be spent on three other projects:

Reconstruction of the west wall of Halifax's North Park Armoury.

Repairs and upgrades to naval jetties at the Halifax Dockyard.

Pavement and lighting improvements at the Department of National Defence's Shearwater airfield.

The work will support members of the military and also create local jobs, Fillmore said in a news release.

Once the new armoury is finished, three existing buildings at Willow Park that house one of the army reserve units will be demolished.