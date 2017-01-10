The removal of the tanker grounded off the coast of Cape Breton, an effort that had been scheduled for Tuesday morning, has been delayed until early evening.

The Arca 1 ran aground just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued later that day. The vessel is carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its engines.

The vessel will continue to lie on the sandy bottom of the shoreline until the next high tide, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, says a spokesman for the company contracted to perform the salvage operation.

'It may not come at the first try'

Olous Boag, the vice president of McKeil Marine Ltd., said in an interview early Tuesday the salvage team had considered beginning to pull the small tanker during the early morning high tide, but decided to delay as they completed assessments on how the tow would occur.

"The forecast is still good and the plan is to … attempt the tow on the next tide," he said.

Boag said his firm will use its salvage tug Tim McKeil along with a smaller tug, the Kaliutik, to attempt to tow the vessel to Sydney harbour.

He added that while he's optimistic the vessel can be towed off, "it may not come at the first try," and if necessary the salvage firm would resume efforts Wednesday morning.

'No breaches in hull'

The salvage team determined Monday night the vessel's flat bottom wasn't damaged and that a large amount of ballast water on the ship could be pumped off to increase the vessel's buoyancy, he said.

"The good news is ... there's no breaches in the hull. Watertight integrity is good," said Boag.

He added the key challenge is to take the vessel off the bottom while the winds are blowing offshore.

The Mexican company, Petroil Marine SA, that owns the ship is responsible for the costs of removing the tanker.

Booms in place

On Monday, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the owner is co-operating with the Canadian government to organize and pay for the removal costs.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has said that booms are in place around the vessel to protect against environmental damage.

A team from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is performing a technical analysis to determine what kind of mechanical failure left the boat adrift. The team is also trying to figure out why the boat was sailing in a forecasted storm.

Arca 1 was last used in the Port of Montreal to ferry bunker fuel or diesel to other ships anchored in the port. Previously, it ran fuel to Sarnia, Ont., by way of the Great Lakes.