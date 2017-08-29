A $4-million refit of the Canadian government ocean science research ship Hudson is months behind schedule in a Hamilton, Ont., shipyard.

Heddle Marine was supposed to complete dry dock maintenance on the venerable Canadian Coast Guard ship in May.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has not explained the cause of what it calls "these unforeseeable delays," or when the 54-year-old workhorse will be back in service.

Major overhaul

The Hudson refit included overhauling the superstructure and masts, blasting and recoating the hull, steel replacement and repairs to the rudder.

A $4-million refit of the Canadian government ocean science research ship Hudson is months behind schedule in a Hamilton, Ont., shipyard. (Shipspotting Canada CCG/Facebook)

The $4,034,977 contract has been amended twice this spring without any price tag attached.

Based at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Nova Scotia, Hudson has been in Hamilton since Dec. 19, 2016.

Heddle Marine mum

DFO says it is working with Heddle Marine to finish the job as soon as possible.

Heddle Marine said Monday it has been directed by the coast guard not to answer questions about the Hudson refit.

Based at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Nova Scotia, Hudson has been in Hamilton since Dec. 19, 2016. (Shipspotting Canada CCG/Facebook)

"The shipyard did not meet the contract delivery date of May 12," says coast guard spokesperson Stephen Bornais in an emailed statement to CBC News earlier this summer.

An Aug. 22 column in the Hamilton Spectator said work on the Hudson refit is expected to be completed sometime in September.

CBC News has not been able to confirm that.

Alternatives sought

The delay forced Ottawa to find alternatives to deliver science programs in 2017.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of the scientific work conducted by the CCGS Hudson, and is making every effort to ensure that this work can proceed despite these unforeseeable delays," Bornais said.

Heddle Marine was supposed to complete dry dock maintenance on the venerable Canadian Coast Guard ship in May. (Shipspotting Canada CCG/Facebook)

The department has pressed a Quebec-based Coast Guard buoy tender, the Martha Black, into service as a temporary backfill.

It replaced the Hudson for a scientific cruise that began last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Expedition plans

The long-planned expedition, a partnership between DFO and the marine conservation charity Oceana Canada, is broadcasting never-seen-before images from the bottom of the Gulf.

Two sources familiar with the expedition say just days before it was set to sail it was not clear whether the Martha Black, which recently underwent its own refit, would be available.

Oceana Canada declined comment.

A research cruise with Dalhousie University scientists planned earlier this month was cancelled and DFO is now looking to charter another ship for the work.