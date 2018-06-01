Retiring marine radio operator recalls 50 years of triumph and tragedy

His name may not be familiar. But Blair Duhamel's voice is known by mariners across Eastern Canada.

For 50 years, the Glace Bay man has worked as a marine radio operator for the Canadian Coast Guard.

At his retirement celebration at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Westmount, N.S., colleagues paid tribute to a man who's helped "countless" mariners to safety.

Duhamel didn't plan for a career in marine communications.

"I was fresh out of high school and applying for anything I saw in the paper," he said. 'So I applied for this job, not knowing what it was. But I'm very glad I did."

'Spoke to the captain right to the end'

When he started in the spring of 1968, at age 19, mariners used Morse code to communicate.

"It was a whole different environment," said Duhamel. "You're not talking languages, you're talking one letter a a time. If you can spell a word, you can put it in any language at all." The use of Morse code was phased out toward the end of the last century.

Working 12-hour shifts, Duhamel and his colleagues were the main point of contact for mariners in distress.

For 50 years, Blair Duhamel's voice was known by mariners across Eastern Canada. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

His most vivid memory of the job dates to 1989, when three vessels went down in a fierce storm in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"It was a storm we'd never seen before in the Cabot Strait: 30-foot waves, and hurricane-force winds."

Duhamel was communicating with the captain of the Capitaine Torres, a fishing vessel with 23 men on board. None survived.

"I spoke with him from the time I arrived on shift until about 3 in the morning, I think it was, and we didn't hear from him after that," he said.

"I spoke to the captain right to the end. His voice didn't crack until he found out we lost the other vessel, the Johanna B. He held up his hope, thinking if the other ship survives, perhaps I can as well. But, it didn't happen that way."

Sixteen crew aboard the Johanna B. were also lost that night.

'We were the only link'

Duhamel said no matter what the situation, he had to stay emotionally detached.

"They taught us that when I went through the training. Don't be emotionally involved with the situation you're working. You have to remove yourself from it," he said.

The job has evolved with the advent of new technology, such as cellphones, that allows fishermen and operators of pleasure craft to call the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre directly.

"When I joined, we were the only link," said Duhamel. "If they didn't get our attention, they didn't get anybody."

Still, he said, the motto of the radio operator remains the same: "No call for help goes unanswered."